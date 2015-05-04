Tame Impala tracklist leaked

The tracklist for upcoming Tame Impala album Currents has been leaked in an iTunes error.

The Japanese version of the streaming site briefly listed all 13 songs titles before correcting the mistake.

Kevin Parker’s project have already released Let It Happen and ‘Cause I’m A Man from the follow-up to 2012’s Lonerism – and the latter stream drew mixed reviews from fans.

Currents is planned for release on July 18. Tame Impala tour the UK in September:

Sep 04: End Of The Road Festival, Wiltshire

Sep 04: Dublin Electric Picnic

Sep 06: Stradbally Hall

Sep 09: Glasgow Barrowland

Sep 11: Bestival, Isle of Wight

Currents tracklist