Tame Impala tracklist leaked

The tracklist for upcoming Tame Impala album Currents has been leaked in an iTunes error.
The Japanese version of the streaming site briefly listed all 13 songs titles before correcting the mistake.
Kevin Parker’s project have already released Let It Happen and ‘Cause I’m A Man from the follow-up to 2012’s Lonerism – and the latter stream drew mixed reviews from fans.
Currents is planned for release on July 18. Tame Impala tour the UK in September:
Sep 04: End Of The Road Festival, Wiltshire
Sep 04: Dublin Electric Picnic
Sep 06: Stradbally Hall
Sep 09: Glasgow Barrowland
Sep 11: Bestival, Isle of Wight
Currents tracklist
Let It Happen
Nangs
The Moment
Yes I’m Changing
Eventually
Gossip
The Less I Know the Better
Past Life
Disciples
‘Cause I’m A Man
Reality In Motion
Love/Paranoia
New Person, Same Old Mistakes