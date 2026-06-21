"People acted as if Gwar had changed, but Gwar didn't change. The world fricking changed." Blothar the Berserker on the right wing reaction to their gutting of Donald Trump

Gwar frontman Michael Bishop – aka Blöthar The Berserker – has given more details on his thoughts about the right wing reaction to their onstage 'disembowelling' of someone dressed as Donald Trump.

The stunt went down at Riot Fest in Chicago last year, and conservatives on social media were less than impressed. Some called for Gwar to be blocked from performing live, despite the fact that the theatrical metal band have been murdering political figures from both sides of the divide for years.

In a new interview with Rocking With Jam Man, Bishop says the band were doing nothing new with that stunt. And any suggestion that the band were taking sides in America's divided political landscape is simply untrue.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

He says: "People acted as if Gwar had changed, but Gwar didn't change. The world fricking changed. The way people felt about politics changed. The way people felt about comedy and humour changed.

"For years Gwar would do whatever the f*** we wanted. We would kill politicians from both sides of the aisle. We would kill famous people. We never had any backlash.

"I mean, granted, when we killed Princess Diana, people got a little upset. When we pulled a fish out of Laci Peterson's pussy, people got a little upset.

"But until Donald Trump got in office, that's when people started getting extremely upset about politics and music and politics in art."

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He points out that Gwar have previously "killed" liberal figures too, adding: "We killed President Obama. We didn't hear from the Secret Service. But you kill Trump, and you better believe that there's gonna be some shit going on.

"And the truth of the matter is that people think that you live in America, and you look around the world and you're, like, 'Oh, well, we're free. They're not.' That's bullshit."

The reaction to the stunt was so extreme from some quarters that the band even received death threats.

But the reaction does not appear to have halted Gwar's plans in any meaningful way. They have a string of tour dates lined up for this year.