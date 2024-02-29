Swedish prog rockers Agusa to have first five albums reissued

Swedish prog rockers Agusa have announced that they have signed a new deal with Swedish prog specialist label Karisma Records (home to the likes of Airbag, Wobbler, Shaman Elephant, Meer, Seven Impale and more...) and they will have their first five studio albums reissued.

The band, who formed in Malmö in 2013, are known for their instrumental retro sound that marries progressive and psychedelic elements with lashings of class organ. You can watch a video of the bnad performing live at the Minnuendö festival in Spain in 2023

The band's five albums released thus far are Högtid (2014), Två (2016), Agusa (2017), En annan värld (2021) and Prima Materia (2023).

"Karisma is the most interesting and ambitious record label for progressive rock music in Scandinavia right now," the band enthse. "We are happy and proud to join their roster of talented artists and bands. Great things ahead. Hold on to your hats!"

Release dates for the reissues will be announced at a later date.