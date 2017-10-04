Swedish company issues limited edition box set of Beatles socks

Swedish sock manufacturer Happy Socks have released a set of socks celebrating the psychedelic splendour of The Beatles’ 1968 movie Yellow Submarine. The six variants include a pair named after the movie, plus pairs named ‘Monsters’, ‘Apples’, ‘Pepperland,’ ‘Glove,’ and ‘Chief Blue Meanie & Jeremy’.

The company have also launched two sock box sets, including a ‘Beatles Socks Box Set’ and a ‘Beatles Collectors Box Set’. The latter includes all six of the designs.

“We’ve joined forces with The Beatles to commemorate the iconic animated film Yellow Submarine”, say the company, clearly giddy with excitement. “The 1968 film was inspired by the music of the legendary British rock band and has become a cult classic adored by millions around the globe.

“The psychedelic colours, vibrant artwork and madcap characters provided an abundance of inspiration for this creative collaboration! Consisting of six pairs of combed cotton socks and two collectable gift boxes, the limited edition collection is an everyday reminder that all you need is love.” Indeed.

Happy Socks started in the spring of 2008, with a vision to “spread happiness by turning an everyday essential into a colourful design piece.” They have previously collaborated with film director Robert Rodriguez — on a short film called Sock Em Dead — as well as rapper Snoop Dogg and French football team Paris St. Germain.

For more information, visit the Happy Socks website.

