At last! LEGO have launched a Beatles Lego Submarine

Toy manufacturers LEGO have launched a Yellow Submarine, delighting Beatle enthusiasts and toy collectors alike. The set, which will go on sale in November, comprises 550 Lego bricks, the figures of John, Paul, George and Ringo, as well as a figure representing Jeremy Hillary Boob, one of the blue-faced heroes of the original Yellow Submarine movie.

“I watched the film when I was younger and was really inspired by how it oozed so much imagination, comparable to how I view LEGO elements, says LEGO designer Justin Ramsden. “I’m also such a massive fan of The Beatles, having grown up with their music, so to see The Beatles in LEGO form is a dream come true.

“As an amateur musician and songwriter, I have always been drawn to the music of The Beatles,” adds fellow LEGO man Kevin Szetzo. “The creation of the Yellow Submarine model was really my way of showing my affection for The Beatles, as well as trying to pay a small tribute to The Beatles phenomenon. The Yellow Submarine is bright, fun, and colourful, which also made it a good subject to translate into LEGO form”.

The LEGO Yellow Submarine will be in-store in time for Christmas.

