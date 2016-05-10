Sweden's Marvel win award for Wasp Love Machine video

Sweden’s Marvel have won the Best Music Video award for the promo of their cover of Wasp’s Love Machine at the Honolulu Film Awards.

Directed by Alfred Lindhal and produced by Bjorn Rallare, the video for the track is taken from the band’s latest album The Hills Have Eyes.

Marvel say: “It took quite a bit of planning to sort out the idea. The producer’s original idea was changed after talking to the director and animator to find a way to do the video in the ‘easiest’ and most efficient way, and then it took one-and-a-half months.

“It was a labor of love, sweat, tears and $1800.”

Marvel will appear at the Fishbait Rock Festival in Finland, which will be held from June 17-18.