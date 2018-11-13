Swallow The Sun announce new album When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

Swallow The Sun have announced details of their upcoming studio album.

It’s titled When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light and it’s set to arrive on January 25 via Century Media Records.

Ahead of launch, the Finnish outfit will release a standalone single in the shape of the 14-minute track Lumina Aurea on 12-inch vinyl and on digital platforms. It’ll be backed by an instrumental version of the track.

A statement on the follow-up to 2015’s Songs From The North I, II & III reads: “Fuelled by personal loss and powered by the will to continue, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light showcases the group’s ability to maintain its signature sound while expanding upon horizons and diving deeper into the crevasse of doom-death metal.

“Even though the single and the album are conceptually connected, they are musically completely different.

“While Lumina Aurea – featuring Wardruna’s Einar Selvik and The Foreshadowing’s Marco I Benevento – marks the band’s darkest and most sinister piece of music the band has ever released, the album follows a more positive approach and continues in the vein of previous albums.”

Swallow The Sun have also lined up a run of shows across their homeland throughout February.

Album pre-order details will be revealed in due course.

Swallow The Sun: When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

1. When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

2. The Crimson Crown

3. Firelights

4. Upon The Water

5. Stone Wings

6. Clouds On Your Side

7. Here On The Black Earth

8. Never Left

Swallow The Sun: Lumina Aurea

1. Lumina Aurea

2. Lumina Aurea (instrumental version)

Swallow The Sun 2019 Finnish tour dates

Feb 07: Helsinki Nosturi

Feb 08: Turku Apollo

Feb 09: Jyväskylä Lutakko

Feb 14: Tampere Klubi

Feb 15: Oulu Teatria

Feb 16: Kuopio Henry´s Pub