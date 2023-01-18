Suzi Quatro to celebrate 50 years of Can The Can with UK tour

Official Queen of Rock'N'Roll Suzi Quatro has announced a five-date UK tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her first UK number one single, Can The Can. She'll play five shows across England and Wales late this year, kicking off in Cardiff on November 12 and climaxing six days later in Manchester. Full dates below.

"I am now in my 59th year in this business!" exclaims Quatro. "Last year I played the Royal Albert Hall and was high on it for four days! Whether it's in the UK, Australia, Europe, doesn't matter. I was born to entertain, I was born to rock'n'roll and have no plans of stopping anytime soon!

"I am so excited to be doing this tour because this year I am celebrating the 50th anniversary of Can the Can, my first number one. Can I? Can you? Can we?

"Yes we can! Come and join me and let’s Can The Can together."

Can The Can, composed by the songwriting team of Mike Chapman and Nicky Chinn, was Quatro's second solo single, hitting the top of the UK chart in June 1973. It remained there for just one week before being knocked off its perch by 10cc's Rubber Bullets. The song also hit the number one spot in Australia, Germany, Japan and Switzerland.

Suzi Quatro: 2023 UK Tour

Nov 12: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Nov 13: Brighton Dome

Nov 15: London Palladium

Nov 16: Wolverhampton The Halls at The Civic

Nov 18: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tickets go on sale at 10am on January 20 from AEG (opens in new tab).