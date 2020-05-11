Suzi Quatro film gets new trailer featuring Debbie Harry and Alice Cooper

Upcoming Suzi Quatro documentary Suzi Q has received a new trailer ahead of its launch this summer.

The film was directed by Liam Firmager and charts the career of the pioneering Detroit-born and UK-based vocalist, bassist and songwriter, who became the first female rocker to break into the mainstream in the 70s.

The new clip features archive footage along with new interviews from artists including Cherie Currie from The Runaways, Kathy Valentine of The Go Go’s, Andy Scott from the Sweet, Alice Cooper and Blondie’s Debbie Harry.

Currie says: “She was the first and broke the ice and kicked the door for us gals. People have overlooked her – and that’s their mistake."

Cooper adds: “A lot of girls tried to be Suzi Quatro, but when it’s in the DNA, you can’t fake that.”

Watch the new trailer below.

Suzi Q will launch on DVD, Blu-ray and video on demand on July 3 through Utopia, and includes interviews with others artists including Joan Jett, Lita Ford, Tina Weymouth, Donita Sparks and KT Tunstall, along with members of Quatro’s family.

Speaking about the project, Suzi Q producer Tait Brady said: “Over the four-plus years making the film, the idea that Suzi's status had been forgotten in the USA slowly dawned on us – because in the rest of the world, everyone knows that she is the first and one of the most important trailblazers in rock'n'roll!

“That then influenced the direction the film took – it became our mission to redress history. Getting the film out to American audiences ultimately became our major goal, so Liam and I are thrilled that Utopia are taking it out in the US.

“In the UK, Europe and Australia, the film is a celebration – for North America the film should play like a rediscovery story.”

Quatro released her latest solo album No Control in 2019.