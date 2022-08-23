Susanna streams eerie new track Come Avalanche

Norwegian art rock artist Susanna has streamed an eerie new track, Come Avalanche, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from a new five-track EP, Elevation Extended, which will be released through the SusannaSonata label on Setpember 9. The new EP is an extension of Susanna's most recent album, Elevation, her highly acclaimed interpretations of poetry from The Flowers of Evil by Charles Baudelaire recorded with Susanna, Stina Stjern and French artist Delphine Dora. . The album was a follow up to 2020's Baudelaire & Piano.

“The three of us first met this spring” Susanna says. “Despite the fact that we already had made the Elevation album together, that was some sort of a covid-recording, long distance exchange of music and files. So it was a joyous experience to actually meet in April and be in the same room. The result is this wonderful EP, and I am so much looking forward to play more together in the time to come.”

You can view the new EP artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: SusannaSonata)

Susanna: Elevation Extended EP

1. Come Avalance

2. Elevation

3. Alchimie de la Douleur

4. News to the Spirit

5. La Possédé