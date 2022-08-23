Susanna streams eerie new track Come Avalanche

By ( ) published

Norwegian art rock artist Susanna announces new Elevation Extended EP for September

Susanna
(Image credit: Signe Fuglesteg Luksengard)

Norwegian art rock artist Susanna has streamed an eerie new track, Come Avalanche, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from a new five-track EP, Elevation Extended, which will be released through the SusannaSonata label on Setpember 9. The new EP is an extension of Susanna's most recent album, Elevation, her highly acclaimed interpretations of poetry from The Flowers of Evil by Charles Baudelaire recorded with Susanna, Stina Stjern and French artist Delphine Dora. . The album was a follow up to 2020's Baudelaire & Piano.

“The three of us first met this spring” Susanna says. “Despite the fact that we already had made the Elevation album together, that was some sort of a covid-recording, long distance exchange of music and files. So it was a joyous experience to actually meet in April and be in the same room. The result is this wonderful EP, and I am so much looking forward to play more together in the time to come.”

You can view the new EP artwork and tracklisting below.

Susanna

(Image credit: SusannaSonata)

Susanna: Elevation Extended EP
1. Come Avalance
2. Elevation
3. Alchimie de la Douleur
4. News to the Spirit 
5. La Possédé

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.