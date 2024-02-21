Susanna shares brand new single The Enemy

Norwegian art rock artist Susanna continues her love affair with French poet Charles Baudelaire with the release a brand new EP The Harmony Of Evening.

The EP is a follow-up to her highly acclaimed collaboration with The Norwegian Radio Orchestra called Baudelaire & Orchestra and is out through her SusannaSonata label on March 6. You can listen to the first single The Enemy below.

Susanna is joined by Oslo’s KORK orchestra, the radio orchestra of Norway’s national broadcaster NRK is known for its progressive approach, diversity and willingness to tackle challenging and contemporary music of all types. The music was arranged by Jarle G. Storløkken, and includes an arrangement by Stina Stjern’s for the instrumental Rose-Pale Dawn, originally made for tapes. Christian Eggen – one of Norway’s top conductors – leads the orchestra, and the new EP was produced by Deathprod and Susanna, and mastered by Espen Høydalsvik.

Thus far Susanna has released two studio albums working with Baudelaire's poetry, 2020's Baudelaire & Piano and 2022's Elevation, as well as last year's live release. She will also perform two live shows with the Oslo Sinfonietta, at Oslo's Munch Museum on March 16 and at the Kongsberg Jazz festival on July 6.

(Image credit: SusannaSonata)

Susanna: The Harmony Of Evening

1. The Enemy

2. Meditation

3. Rose-Pale Dawn

4. The Harmony of Evening