Surprise Floyd EP will get wider release

Pink Floyd’s under-the-radar Record Store Day EP is to receive a wider release next year.

The six-track title was quietly launched last week, containing material recorded with original guitarist Bob Klose, before they’d even come up with the name that made them famous.

It’s been speculated that the recordings were relaunched in order to protect their copyright, which was about to expire in some parts of the world.

1965 – Their First Recordings includes Syd Barrett compositions Remember Me, Lucy Leave, Double O Bo and Butterfly, plus Roger Waters’ Walk With Me Sydney and a cover of Slim Harpo’s I’m A King Bee.

It was limited to 1000 copies, with a cover design by Hipgnosis. It wasn’t available in the UK.

The band say: “To mark 50 years since the tracks were recorded, Pink Floyd released a set of two seven-inch singles containing their first recordings.

“We hope to make them available in some physical form towards the end of next year.”

