Surgical Meth Machine premiere I Don’t Wanna

Surgical Meth Machine have released a lyric video for their track I Don’t Wanna.

The Al Jourgensen-fronted project will release their self-titled album on April 15 via Nuclear Blast and previously issued Tragic Alert and I’m Invisible from the record.

The former Ministry man said of the album: “I understand it’s not a real commercial project for us, it’s not gonna put bank in my wallet, but it was a lot of fun to do, in the sense of not having the constraints of the expectations of what you’ve done for 20 years.”

Jourgensen recorded the project at his home studio in Burbank, California, with longtime engineer Sam D’Ambruoso.

Surgical Meth Machine is available for pre-order from Nuclear Blast – including an exclusive version on limited-edition neon pink vinyl.

Surgical Meth Machine tracklist