Support bands announced for Abbath's UK show

Metal Hammer can exclusively unveil that Benighted and The Black Dahlia Murder are joining Primordial to support the mighty Abbath in London next year.

Abbath’s first UK headline show takes place on 23 January at The Forum in Kentish Town, London. And if you’re really up for a party, Metal Hammer’s own Alexander Milas and Jonathan Selzer are DJing a special after party if you haven’t ingested enough metal.

Abbath recently revealed that it was never his intention to go solo and leave Immortal, saying “I feel like I’ve been fired. It was never my intention to go solo but I really feel like I’ve been forced into it. Apparently they are going to continue on without me and that’s fine - but it was very disappointing that no-one, not even Nuclear Blast, wanted to hear my side of the story.”

Get your tickets for Abbath’s London show here.

