Supertramp’s Davies fighting cancer

Supertramp co-founder Rick Davies has been diagnosed with cancer, forcing the band to cancel their upcoming European tour.

He’s commenced “aggressive treatment” after doctors told him he was suffering from multiple myeloma, a form of bone cancer.

He’d been expecting to front the band on their first shows in five years, with the Supertramp Forever tour set to open in Portugal in November and end in the Netherlands the following month.

Davies, 71, says: “I was really looking forward to playing again. I’m sorry to disappoint everyone. Unfortunately my health issues have derailed me, and right now I need to focus all my energy on getting well.”

No further statements are expected from the band. Ticketholders are asked to refer to their point of purchase for refunds.