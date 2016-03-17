Supersonic Blues Machine release album trailer

Supersonic Blues Machine have released a trailer for their album West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco.

The video features interviews with guests Warren Haynes, Walter Trout and Robben Ford.

The supergroup founded by Fabrizio Grossi, Lance Lopez and Kenny Aronoff also brought in Billy GIbbons, Robben Ford, Eric Gales and Chris Duart.

Grossi recently said: “The blues is what makes me tick. It’s the main ingredient of any successful musical recipe. You’ll feel B.B. King’s presence on stage – even though we might be wearing space suits.”

West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco is on sale now via Mascot Label Group.