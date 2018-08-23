Super Unison reveal new single and album details

Super Unison have released a stream of their brand new single Falcon.

The track has been lifted from their upcoming album Stella, which was recorded by Steve Albini, produced by Don Devore and mastered by Jack Shirley. It’ll launch on October 26 via Deathwish Inc.

Stella is described as a “sonically dynamic outpouring of aggression and emotion” which “tackles challenging and personal subject matter while ultimately finding a light that cuts through the dark.”

Vocalist and bassist Meghan O’Neil adds: “Musically, this record is more aggressive and we were going for a more mature and dynamic sound.

“We had a great experience working with Steve Albini. We are planning our record release show and both an east coast and west coast tour.”

O’Neil is joined in the lineup by guitarist Kevin DeFranco and drummer Justin Renninger.

Stella tracklist

1. Unconditional

2. The Snake

3. Parts Unknown

4. The Birthday Gift

5. Comfort

6. Falcon

7. Nev

8. Virus

9. Quiet Again

10. Scars