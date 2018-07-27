Sumer support Deity's Muse next week

London prog rockers Sumer will support South African groove rockers Deity's Muse on a short UK tour next week.

"We're massively excited to be back on the road again and to be playing some new material that we have lined up for the next album," Sumer guitarist and vocalist Tim Bonney told Prog. "It's been a long time coming but we want to kickstart our next album cycle by laying siege to the stage and warming up our fans with some big progressive tunes! We're also very much looking forward to sharing the stage with South Africa's Deity's Muse and showing them how great the UK progressive music scene is."

Sumer are currently putting the finishing touches to their second album, due for release in early 2019. They will play:

Bridgestone The Cobblestones - August 4

Guildford The Boileroom - 5

Camden The Black Heart - 6

Milton Keynes The Crauford Arms - 7

Manchester Satan's Hollow - 8