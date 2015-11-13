Suicidal Tendencies to support Slipknot

Suicidal Tendencies will support Slipknot on their run of UK dates next year.

The news was confirmed by Download festival promoter Andy Copping. The run of shows kicks off in Cardiff on February 8.

Slipknot are returning to the UK in support of latest album .5: The Gray Chapter – their first studio work since the death of bassist Paul Gray.

They previously toured the country at the start of the year and headlined Download 2015 – a bill which also included Suicidal Tendencies.

Mike Muir and co’s last release was 2013’s 13 album.

This Is Hardcore: Suicidal Tendencies – Suicidal Tendencies