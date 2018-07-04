Suicidal Tendencies bring in Dillinger guitarist Ben Weinman for live shows

Suicidal Tendencies have confirmed that former Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman will join them for their upcoming live shows.

The band made the announcement following the departure of Jeff Pogan, who checked in earlier this week to reveal that he had left the group a little over a month ago.

But with Suicidal Tendencies kicking off a run of summer shows over the coming weeks, Mike Muir and co were forced to find a replacement quickly.

A message from the band reads: “Suicidal Tendencies is getting ready to take off for the July tour dates.

“Speaking of flying, we're extremely honoured and stoked to have the insane Ben Weinman playing guitar for us on these shows!

“Hope you are ready for this, we definitely are! Look for some ‘fireworks’. Have a safe Fourth of July!”

In March this year, the band released the Get Your Fight On! EP – their first material since 2016 album World Gone Mad.

Following their dates in July, Suicidal Tendencies will return to the UK for a set at the UK’s Bloodstock festival.