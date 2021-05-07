Styx stream title track of Crash Of The Crown, their first new album for four years

US pomp rockers Styx have streamed the title track of their upcoming album Crash Of The Crown. The new concept album will be released onJune 18 on the band’s label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe. You can listen to the track below.

The new album, the band's 17th, follows in the proggier vein of their 2017 album The Mission, which drew inspiration from the band's earlier days (Styx covered Emerson, Lake & Palmer's Fanfare For The Common Man on their self-titled 1972 debut album), and is a concept album centred around an amalgamation of historical events that occurred in 1066, 1455, 1775, 1861, 1941, and even 2001.

“We’ve never been a protest band. We’re more like a gospel caravan trying to send out positive messages wherever we go,” says Crash Of The Crown co-creator and overall visionary Tommy Shaw. “In order to share those positive messages, you have to look at what the problems are first to figure out all the ways you can help make sure everything’s going to be alright. That’s a very important part of how we do what we do.”

"I’m always looking for the one different thing we can do and still have it be Styx,” adds keyboard player and singer Lawrene Gowan. " I also got to use some gear I never thought I’d have the chance to play on a Styx record like Tommy’s Hammond B3 organ, my Minimoog, and my Mellotron.”

Additionally, for Record Store Day on Saturday, June 12, the band will also release The Same Stardust EP on blue 180-gram 12-inch vinyl only, which will feature two brand-new songs on side one; The Same Stardust and Age Of Entropia, as well as five live performances on side two of some of Styx’s classic hits previously heard during their “Styx Fix” livestreams that have been keeping fans company during the pandemic on their official YouTube page, including Mr. Roboto, Man In The Wilderness, Miss America, Radio Silence and Renegade.

Styx, who will venture out on tour in America with Collective Soul, will release Crash Of The Crown on clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD, and on digital platforms.

(Image credit: Alpha Dog 2T)

Styx: Crash of The Crown

1.