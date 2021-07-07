St.Vincent announces run of European tour dates for summer 2022

Off the back of her recently-released new album Daddy's Home, St. Vincent has announced a run of European tour dates for 2022.

Kicking off on June 14 in Ljubijana, St. Vincent will continue on to Prague, Warsaw, Berlin, Koln, Dublin and Edinburgh, before finishing up in London on June 29, her biggest UK headline show to date.

The electro-pop singer/songwriter is also scheduled to perform at Madrid's Mad Cool Festival and Lisbon's NOS Alive Festival.

Recently, St.Vincent shared her take on Metallica's Sad But True in celebration of The Black Album's 30th anniversary, as part of their upcoming charity cover album, entitled The Black List.

Tickets go on sale July 9 at 10am local time over on St Vincent's website. Check out the dates below:

June 14: Ljubijana Center Urbana Culture Kino Siska, SI

June 16: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, CZ

June 17: Warsaw Stodola, PL

June 19: Berlin Tempodrom, DE

June 21: Koln Kantine, DE

June 26: Dublin Fairview, IR

June 28: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

June 29: London Eventim Apollo, UK