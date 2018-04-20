Stryper return with video for The Valley

Stryper - God Damn Evil 1. Take It To The Cross

2. Sorry

3. Lost

4. God Damn Evil

5. You Don’t Even Know Me

6. The Valley

7. Sea Of Thieves

8. Beautiful

9. Can’t Live Without Your Love

10. Own Up

11. The Devil Doesn’t Live Here

Stryper have released a video for their new single titled The Valley.

It’s been taken from the band’s 12th studio album God Damn Evil, which was released earlier today (April 20) via Frontiers Music srl.

Speaking about the album title, frontman Michael Sweet tells All That Shreds: “We didn’t do it just to shake things up. We have a point to prove in a statement.

"A few years back we thought about using this title. We didn’t go with it because we felt it was a little too much at that time.

“Now, in 2018, with everything that we’ve seen on the news, the evil we’re faced with on a daily basis to new levels and new degrees, it made perfect sense for us to have an album called God Damn Evil.

“It’s a prayer request. It is what it is. It’s not a swear, it’s not just the shock statement, it’s a prayer request, and we’re asking God to damn the evil that we see.”

He adds: “It should be a prayer for everybody. Some people are freaking out thinking you’re taking the Lord’s name in vain, and it’s not that at all.”

Stryper will head out on tour later this month.

Stryper 2018 tour dates

Apr 28: Trezzo Sull’adda Frontiers Rock Festival, Italy

May 04: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

May 05: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

May 06: Cleveland The Agora Ballroom, OH

May 08: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

May 09: Asbury Park The Stone Pony, NJ

May 10: Warrendale Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, PA

May 12: Malden Mixx 360 Nightlife, MA

May 13: Halethorpe Fish Head Cantina, MD

May 14: Sellersville Theatre 1894, PA

May 16: Chesterfield Diesel Concert Lounge, MI

May 17: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

May 18: Ashwaubenon Green Bay Distillery, WI

May 19: Minneapolis Route 47 Pub N Grub, MN

May 23: Des Moines Val Air Ballroom, IA

May 25: Kansas City Ameristar Casino And Hotel, MO

May 26: Versailles BMI Speedway, OH

May 27: Madison Brat Fest, WI

May 30: Tulsa IDL Ballroom, OK

May 31: Houston Proof Bar Rooftop Lounge, TX

Jun 01: Dallas Gas Monkey Live!, TX

Jun 03: Pharr Events Center, TX

Jun 05: San Antonio Sam’s Burger Joint, TX

Jun 07: Atlanta Center Stage Theater, GA

Jun 08: Spindle The Foundation Performing Arts Centre, NC

Jun 09: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Jul 07: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Sep 07: Hinckley Grand Casino Amphitheatre, MN

Sep 08: Saint Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Sep 13: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Sep 15: Carolina Vivo beach Club, PR

Oct 19: Denver The Venue, CO

Oct 20: Draper Letterheads Sports Bar, UT

Oct 25: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Oct 26: Tucson The Rialto Theatre, AZ

Oct 31: Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

Nov 04: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA