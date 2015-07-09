Strawbs postpone UK electric tour

The Strawbs have postponed the UK tour that was set to start later this month after frontman Dave Cousins underwent surgery for injuries sustained in a fall.

Their Plugged Unplugged electric shows are to be rescheduled for next year while the 70-year-old recovers.

A statement reports: “Dave was taken to hospital in Margate on June 16 after choking on a cup of tea outside his house. This caused him to lose consciousness and smash his head on the pavement. He was discharged after this on June 19.

“Unfortunately this accident dislodged a kidney stone. On June 23 he was admitted to K&CH Hospital. He was operated on under general anaesthetic and discharged on June 26.

“He is recovering well, but is not yet fit enough to take the stresses and strains of a band tour. We are all disappointed – however, all Strawbs fans will understand that this decision is the right one, to make sure that Dave is able to recuperate fully.”

The statement also addresses a rumour that Cousins is suffering from cancer. “This is absolutely not true. He has had two full biopsies as part of other medical checks in the last five years and is totally free of prostate cancer.”

The postponed electric concerts are likely to be rebooked in early 2016. The status of the Strawbs’ acoustic tour later this year, and their planned appearance at Rick Wakeman’s WakemanFest in November will be decided in due course. The affected tour dates are:

Jul 17: Derby Flowerpot

Jul 18: Milton Keynes Stables

Jul 23: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre

Jul 24: Bilston Robin 2

Jul 25: Sutton Boom Boom Club

Jul 26: Village Pump Festival, Trowbridge

Aug 01: Wingham Anchor Arts