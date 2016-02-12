Strawbs back on the road as Cousins recovers

The Strawbs have rescheduled the dates postponed when frontman Dave Cousins underwent surgery for injuries sustained in a fall.

In June of last year Cousins, 71, fell and hit his head on a pavement after choking on tea outside his home. The trauma dislodged a kidney stone and he later had surgery.

A statement on the band’s website reads: “Great news - Dave has now been cleared to get back on the road for both the imminent acoustic shows and the forthcoming electric show on the Moodies Cruise, the US and the UK later in the year.”

A number of acoustic dates are set for this month, with an appearance on the Moody Blues Cruise departing from Florida coming ahead of further acoustic UK dates.

The UK electric tour kicks off in April with US electric dates coming in May.

Feb 12: Deal Astor Community Theatre, UK (acoustic)

Feb 13: Worthing Piers Southern Pavilion, UK (acoustic)

Feb 19: Pontardawe Arts Centre, UK (acoustic)

Feb 26-Mar 01: Moody Blues Cruise, FL (electric)

Mar 12: Alfriston The Old Chapel, UK (acoustic)

Mar 13: Putney Half Moon, UK (acoustic)

Mar 26: Knaresborough Frazer Theatre, UK (acoustic)

Apr 16: St Ives Guildhall, UK (acoustic)

Apr 17: Topsham Matthews Hall, UK (acoustic)

Apr 22: Derby Flowerpot, UK (electric)

Apr 23: West Kensington Neil’s, UK (electric)

Apr 24: Wingham Anchor Arts, UK (electric)

Apr 27: Bilston Robin 2, UK (electric)

Apr 28: Milton Keynes The Stables, UK (electric)

Apr 29: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre, UK (electric)

May 04: Syracuse Palace Theater, NY (electric)

May 05: Beacon Towne Crier, NY (electric)

May 06: Gettysburg ROSfest Majestic Theater, PA (electric)

May 07: Sellersville Theater, PA (electric)

May 10: New York City B.B King’s, NY (electric)

May 11: Lakewood Strand Centre for Arts, NJ (electric)

May 12: Uncasville Mohegan, CT (electric)

May 13: Bay Shore YMCA Boulton Centre, NY (electric)

May 14: Wilmington St Ann’s Hall, DE (electric)

May 15: Whippany Ukranian Cultural Center, NJ (electric)

May 17: Annapolis Rams Head, ML (electric)

May 18: N Bethesda AMP by Strathmore, ML (electric)

May 20: St Charles Arcade Theater, IL (electric)

May 21: Valparaiso TBC, IN (electric)

May 22: Milwaukee Turner Hall, MN (electric)

May 23: Cincinnati TBA, OH (electric)

May 24: Cleveland Music Box Supper Club, OH (electric)

May 25: Rochester Lovin Cup, NY (electric)

Jun 17: Sunbury Cricket Club, UK (acoustic)

Jun 19: Beverley Folk Festival, UK (acoustic)