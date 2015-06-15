Trending

Moody Blues announce 3rd cruise

  

Renaissance get on the boat for 2016 event

The Moody Blues have revealed details of their third cruising festival, set to take place from February 26 to March 1 next year.

Renaissance have been added to the bill alongside Christopher Cross, The Zombies, Ambrosia, Randy Hansen and Rare Earth. Matthew and Gunnar Nelson will perform a tribute set to their father Ricky.

Organisers say: “Fans will have access to private concerts, Q&A sessions, fan jam and karaoke bar, special events and activities, while interacting with musical guests that influenced the music of the 70s, 80s and beyond.

“This is not just a concert cruise – it’s a fan experience celebrating years of incredible music by one of the world’s most beloved bands. Music and luxury cruising hook up for a vacation of a lifetime.”

Tickets for the festival aboard the NCL Pearl as it sails from Florida to the Bahamas are on sale now. The Moody Blues are currently touring the UK:

Jun 16: Manchester O2 Apollo

Jun 17: Nottingham Royal Centre

Jun 18: Sheffield City Hall

Jun 20: Birmingham LG Arena

Jun 21: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Jun 22: Newcastle City Hall

"We love touring round the UK, and we do have future recording plans."