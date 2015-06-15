Moody Blues announce 3rd cruise

The Moody Blues have revealed details of their third cruising festival, set to take place from February 26 to March 1 next year.

Renaissance have been added to the bill alongside Christopher Cross, The Zombies, Ambrosia, Randy Hansen and Rare Earth. Matthew and Gunnar Nelson will perform a tribute set to their father Ricky.

Organisers say: “Fans will have access to private concerts, Q&A sessions, fan jam and karaoke bar, special events and activities, while interacting with musical guests that influenced the music of the 70s, 80s and beyond.

“This is not just a concert cruise – it’s a fan experience celebrating years of incredible music by one of the world’s most beloved bands. Music and luxury cruising hook up for a vacation of a lifetime.”

Tickets for the festival aboard the NCL Pearl as it sails from Florida to the Bahamas are on sale now. The Moody Blues are currently touring the UK:

Jun 16: Manchester O2 Apollo

Jun 17: Nottingham Royal Centre

Jun 18: Sheffield City Hall

Jun 20: Birmingham LG Arena

Jun 21: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Jun 22: Newcastle City Hall

"We love touring round the UK, and we do have future recording plans."