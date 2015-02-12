Stoneghost premiere Faceless Ghost video

Taken from the band’s upcoming debut LP New Age Old Ways, Stoneghost have given Metal Hammer the new video for Faceless Ghost.

Speaking about the track, frontman Jason Smith reveals how the music was borne from dilemma. “It’s about my daughter, she was on the way, I was feeling apprehensive and scared about the responsibility and seeing a therapist at the time, I was having some really low points, but because I had a daughter on the way it gave me the reason to sort myself out.”

Pre-order New Age Of Old Ways here.