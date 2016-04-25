Stoneghost issue The Sound Remains lyric video

Stoneghost are premiering a lyric video for their track The Sound Remains with TeamRock.

The song is taken from the London-based metal outfit’s 2015 album New Age Of Old Ways. They’ve also confirmed they will support Raging Speedhorn on their upcoming Lost Ritual UK Tour.

Raging Speedhorn release Lost Ritual on July 15 following a crowdfunding campaign.

Stoneghost say: “We’re delighted, stoked and fucking proud to be hitting the road with Raging Speedhorn. It’s gonna be all sorts of riff-fuelled mayhem. See you there.”

Before the Raging Speedhorn tour, Stoneghost play at Hard Rock Hell Road Trip in Ibiza on May 11 and at Camden Rocks Festival on June 4.

Raging Speedhorn/Stoneghost Lost Ritual UK Tour 2016

Jul 15: Colchester Arts Centre

Jul 16: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Jul 17: Liverpool Arts Club Loft

Jul 18: Glasgow O2 ABC2

Jul 19: Leeds Key Club

Jul 20: Birmingham O2 Academy 3

Jul 21: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Jul 22: Oxford The Wheatsheaf

Jul 23: London The Underworld