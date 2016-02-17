Stone Temple Pilots open to female vocalist

Stone Temple Pilots have detailed what they’re looking for in their new vocalist.

Earlier this month the band launched a worldwide search for a lead singer after Chester Bennington left last November. The frontman returned full-time to Linkin Park after finding it difficult to juggle the demands of both projects.

Bassist Robert DeLeo tells Nikki Sixx: “We’re all the same age and we all know where we came from. We’re looking for that ‘thing’ that those singers we grew up on had – and still have.

“He’s out there. Or she could be out there. Joan Jett is pretty badass. Lzzy Hale is badass too.”

Guitarist Dean DeLeo adds: “We want greatness, male or female. We’re looking for that person. This person needs to be special. The word ‘lead’ means a lot.

“There’s a lot of criteria to be met, not only talent-wise, but we want them as a member of the family. It’s a big part.”

The group are now accepting submissions from singers via their website. The auditions close on March 7.

Stone Temple Pilots’ next studio release will follow 2013’s High Rise EP with Bennington and 2010’s self-titled album with Weiland.

Original STP frontman Scott Weiland passed away from an accidental overdose in December, aged 48, while on the road with his band The Wildabouts. Stone Temple Pilots released a musical tribute in his memory later that month.