Stapp: I'm lucky to be alive

Scott Stapp says he’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that he’s “lucky to be alive” after last year’s public meltdown.

The Creed frontman has opened up as he recovers from a breakdown which saw him release a video claiming his band accounts had been emptied and that he was living in his car.

Stapp tells People: “I had a psychotic break that was brought on by alcohol and drug abuse. I was hallucinating. I drove around the United States for a month, following an angel that I saw on the hood of my car.

“In my delusional thinking, I thought my family was involved in ISIS, and that millions of dollars had been taken from me to support terrorism. All of it was nonsense. I was out of my mind. I’m lucky to be alive.”

After his ordeal, he says he was booked into a mental health facility where he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which causes unexpected changes in mood. Although he was terrified at first, his wife Jaclyn helped him deal with the diagnosis.

He adds: “It was hard to process. There’s a stigma associated with it. But Jaclyn kept telling me, ‘Embrace it. We love you.’ It became a big sign of relief, because finally, we had an answer.”

Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti tried to contact Stapp as news of his meltdown gathered pace. He later said he was pleased the singer was begin treated for his addictions.

Stapp is in continuing therapy for his condition and is on a 12-step program for his drug and alcohol problems.