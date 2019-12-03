Stone Temple Pilots return with new acoustic album Perdida

Stone Temple Pilots have announced details of their very first acoustic album.

It’s titled Perdida and it’ll launch on February 7 and will feature “10 deeply personal songs that weave introspective lyrics together with unexpected instruments to take listeners on an emotional and musical journey through letting go and starting over.”

In addition, Stone Temple Pilots – guitarist Dean DeLeo, bassist Robert DeLeo, drummer Eric Kretz and vocalist Jeff Gutt – will tour across North America in February and March.

To celebrate the news, the band have also released the first single from Perdida – Spanish for ‘loss’ – in the shape of Fare Thee Well. Check it out below.

Vocalist Gutt, who joined the band in November 2017, says: “I had to let myself be as vulnerable writing the lyrics as Dean and Robert were writing the music.”

Robert adds that the album is more of a musical journey thanks to the addition of other instruments including flute, alto saxophone and vintage keyboards.

He says: “I’ve always loved how different instruments can accentuate a song in unexpected ways. Working with other musicians on this album was such a joy because it gave us a rare opportunity to hear our songs through someone else’s ears.”

Tickets for the acoustic tour will go on general sale this coming Friday (December 6) through the official Stone Temple Pilots website.

Stone Temple Pilots will release their very first acoustic album in February. Perdida is Spanish for 'loss' with the 10 tracks – including lead singe Fare Thee Well – said to be deeply personal.

1. Fare Thee Well

2. Three Wishes

3. Perdida

4. I Didn’t Know The Time

5. Years

6. She’s My Queen

7. Miles Away

8. You Found Yourself

9. I Once Sat At Your Table

10. Sunburst

Stone Temple Pilots 2020 North American tour

Feb 05: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Feb 07: Snoqualmie Casino, WA

Feb 08: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Feb 09: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Feb 12: San Francisco Herbst Theatre, CA

Feb 13: Beverly Hills Saban Theater, CA

Feb 15: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Feb 17: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Feb 19: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI

Feb 21: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Feb 22: Covington Madison Theater, KY

Feb 25: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Feb 27: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Feb 29: Atlantic City Tropicana, NJ

Mar 01: Boston The Wilbur Theatre, MA