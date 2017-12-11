Stone Broken share Worth Fighting For lyric video

Stone Broken have released a lyric video for their new track Worth Fighting For.

It’s taken from the UK outfit’s second studio album Ain’t Always Easy which is set to arrive on March 2 via Spinefarm Records.

Frontman Rich Moss says: “We don’t live in a perfect world. In some form or another, we have all been affected by some kind of issue – whether it be bullying, homelessness, illness, prejudice, it’s everywhere and a lot of the time we feel that we can’t do anything about it, but you can.

“Worth Fighting For is a song about exactly that. If there is something you feel is worth fighting for, then you should stand up and do something about it, no matter how big or small the change is.

“If it makes your life and the lives of others around you better, then it’s worth fighting for.

“Everyone will have their own battles in life and we hope that this might give even one person the strength to stand up against them.”

Stone Broken will head out on the road across Europe in February and March in support of the follow-up to All In Time.

Find further details below.

Feb 22: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Feb 23: Sandford Winter’s End Festival, UK

Feb 24: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Feb 25: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Feb 26: Glasgow G2, UK

Feb 28: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Mar 01: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 02: Pontypridd Muni Arts Centre, UK

Mar 03: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Mar 04: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Mar 06: Chester Live Rooms, UK

Mar 07: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Mar 09: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 10: Cologne MTC, Germany

Mar 11: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Mar 13: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 14: Munich Strom, Germany

Mar 16: Vaureal Le Forum, France

Mar 17: Verviers Spirit of 66, France

Stone Broken – "There are worse people to be compared to than Nickelback"