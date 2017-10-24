Stone Broken announce 2nd album Ain’t Always Easy

Stone Broken have revealed that their second album titled Ain’t Always Easy will be released early next year.

It’ll arrive on March 2 after Chris Davis, Rich Moss, Robyn Haycock and Kieron Conroy signed a new deal with Spinefarm Records, who will also release an expanded edition of the band’s debut album All In Time on November 17.

The first single from Ain’t Always Easy titled Worth Fighting For will also launch on November 17.

Spinefarm Records UK Head Of A&R Dante Bonutto says: “Who doesn’t like big, driving riffs and massive choruses? It’s easy to be impressed with Stone Broken on a musical basis alone – at last, a UK band with the sound and the attitude to make it possible for them to compete with rock’s elite names, most of them US-based.

“Add to this a down-to-earth approach with a dedicated work ethic, and you have a group whose career is already proceeding at pace.

“We’re hitting the ground running here, and given the close relationship that already exists between audience and band, I’m sure that the Stone Broken and Spinefarm axis will pave the way for a seriously exciting future.”

In addition, Stone Broken have lined up a UK and European tour in support of the new album, with dates taking place throughout February and March, 2018. They’ll be joined on the road by Jared James Nichols and The Bad Flowers.

Before that, they’ll play the WinterStorm Festival in Ayrshire, Scotland, on November 25 and Planet Rockstock, Wales, on November 30.

Find a full list of Stone Broken’s tour dates below.

Further details on Ain’t Always Easy will be revealed in due course.

Nov 25: WinterStorm Festival, UK

Nov 30: Planet Rockstock, UK

Feb 22: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Feb 23: Sandford Winter’s End Festival, UK

Feb 24: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Feb 25: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Feb 26: Glasgow G2, UK

Feb 28: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Mar 01: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 02: Pontypridd Muni Arts Centre, UK

Mar 03: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Mar 04: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Mar 06: Chester Live Rooms, UK

Mar 07: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Mar 09: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 10: Cologne MTC, Germany

Mar 11: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Mar 13: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 14: Munich Strom, Germany

Mar 16: Vaureal Le Forum, France

Mar 17: Verviers Spirit of 66, France

