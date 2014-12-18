Stick To Your Guns, Deez Nuts reveal Euro tour

Californian hardcore outfit Stick To Your Guns have announced a co-headlining tour with Australian rockers Deez Nuts.

They’ll hit the road across Europe starting in April with support acts Trash Talk and Being As An Ocean. They’ll stop off in the UK for three dates, which includes their previously announced appearance on the Manchester leg of the Impericon festival on May 4 at the city’s O2 Academy.

Deez Nuts are currently in the studio recording the follow-up to 2013’s Bout It!, while Stick To Your Guns will launch fifth album Disobedient via Sumerian Records on February 10.

May 04: Manchester Impericon festival

May 05: Glasgow Cathouse

May 06: London ULU