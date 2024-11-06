Watch Stevie Nicks perform dramatic protest anthem The Lighthouse on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Stevie Nicks has performed her recent single The Lighthouse on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Fleetwood Mac star has described the song as "the most important thing I'll ever do."

“I wrote this song a few months after Roe v. Wade was overturned,” Nicks said when The Lighthouse was released. “It seemed like overnight, people were saying ‘What can we, as a collective force, do about this?’ For me, it was to write a song.

"It took a while because I was on the road. Then early one morning, I was watching the news on TV and a certain newscaster said something that felt like she was talking to me – explaining what the loss of Roe v. Wade would come to mean. I wrote the song the next morning and recorded it that night.

"That was Sept. 6, 2022. I have been working on it ever since. I have often said to myself, ‘This may be the most important thing I ever do.’ To stand up for the women of the United States and their daughters and granddaughters – and the men who love them. This is an anthem."

In a recent interview with MSNBC, Nicks expressed regret at not becoming politically engaged enough to vote until relatively recently.

“I never voted until I was 70, but I regret that," she said. "I’ve told everybody that onstage for the last two years. I regret that and I don’t have very many regrets."

Last month, Nicks performed The Lighthouse on Saturday Night Live.

Other guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live included Los Angeles Dodgers' first baseman Freddie Freeman – MVP of the recent World Series – and Allison Janney, star of Netflix series The Diplomat.