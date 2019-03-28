Bryan Ferry will reunite with Roxy Music at Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony

It’s been confirmed that Bryan Ferry will perform with his Roxy Music bandmates Andy Mackay and Phil Manzanera at this weekend’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

The trio will be joined onstage by Chris Spedding, Fonzi Thornton and Neil Jason at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn on Friday night – as Roxy Music are enshrined alongside Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Radiohead, The Zombies and Janet Jackson.

It’ll be the first time they’ve played together since 2011.

Brian Eno and Paul Thompson, who will also be inducted with the band, won’t be attending the ceremony due to “other commitments”.

Speaking previously with Rolling Stone, saxophonist Mackay hinted at what songs they could play on the night.

He said: “Avalon is a track that people like. Love Is the Drug is one of our defining tracks and I think, probably, we’d like to do something from our early period like Virginia Plain or Re-Make/Re-Model. That would be my choice, but we haven’t actually discussed this in detail.”

Roxy Music will be inducted by Duran Duran’s John Taylor and Simon Le Bon.