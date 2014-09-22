Trending

Stevie Nicks strikes gold

By Classic Rock  

Hear track from upcoming solo album

Stevie Nicks has released the title track from her upcoming album 24 Karat Gold – Songs From the Vault.

The record will launch on October 6 via Warner Bros and features recordings of tracks from the Fleetwood Mac singer’s back catalogue.

Nicks says: “Most of these songs were written between 1969 and 1987. One was written in 1994 and one in 1995. I included them because they seemed to belong to this special group. Each song is a lifetime. Each song has a soul. Each song has a purpose. Each song is a love story. They represent my life behind the scenes, the secrets, the broken hearts, the broken-hearted and the survivors.”

Nicks and Fleetwood Mac will reunite with keyboardist Christine McVie for a North American tour this later this month, starting September 30 in Minnesota. The band are also working on a new record, which guitarist Lindsey Buckingham indicated could be a double album.

24 Karat Gold – Songs From The Vault will be released on standard formats, along with a Limited-Edition Deluxe CD Photobook version, featuring 48-pages of never-before seen photographs and two bonus tracks. It’s currently available to pre-order.

24 Karat Gold – Songs From The Vault tracklist

  1. Starshine 2. If You Were My Love 3. Mabel Normand 4. Twisted 5. 24 Karat Gold 6. Belle Fleur 7. All The Beautiful Worlds 8. Lady 9. I Don’t Care 10. Watch Chain 11. Hard Advice 12. Carousel 13. Blue Water 14. Cathouse Blues 15. The Dealer 16. She Loves Him Still
