Stevie Nicks strikes gold

Stevie Nicks has released the title track from her upcoming album 24 Karat Gold – Songs From the Vault.

The record will launch on October 6 via Warner Bros and features recordings of tracks from the Fleetwood Mac singer’s back catalogue.

Nicks says: “Most of these songs were written between 1969 and 1987. One was written in 1994 and one in 1995. I included them because they seemed to belong to this special group. Each song is a lifetime. Each song has a soul. Each song has a purpose. Each song is a love story. They represent my life behind the scenes, the secrets, the broken hearts, the broken-hearted and the survivors.”

Nicks and Fleetwood Mac will reunite with keyboardist Christine McVie for a North American tour this later this month, starting September 30 in Minnesota. The band are also working on a new record, which guitarist Lindsey Buckingham indicated could be a double album.

24 Karat Gold – Songs From The Vault will be released on standard formats, along with a Limited-Edition Deluxe CD Photobook version, featuring 48-pages of never-before seen photographs and two bonus tracks. It’s currently available to pre-order.

24 Karat Gold – Songs From The Vault tracklist