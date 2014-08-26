Stevie Nicks' Lady gets lyric video

Stevie Nicks has released a lyric video for her new single Lady.

The track is taken from her upcoming solo album 24 Karat Gold – Songs From The Vault, which is released on October 6, with a limited edition 2LP version due out a week earlier.

On the album, Nicks says: “Each song is a lifetime. Each song has a soul. Each song has a purpose. Each song is a love story. They represent my life behind the scenes, the secrets, the broken hearts, the broken hearted and the survivors. These songs are the memories — the 24 karat gold rings in the blue box. These songs are for you.”

The songs were written by Nicks mostly between 1969 and 1987 and have been recorded in Nashville and co-produced by Nicks, Dave Stewart and Waddy Wachtel.

Fleetwood Mac announced the return of Christine McVie to the band for a North American tour this year, with dates starting September 30 in Minnesota.