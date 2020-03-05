Steven Wilson teases new project The Future Bites

Steven Wilson has released a video teasing his new project The Future Bites.

A Facebook page for The Future Bites was set up at the end of February – and today a short video has been uploaded hinting: “What is the future? It’s a word. The Future Bites product drop 1 coming soon.”

This could point to a new single release, with Wilson previously revealing a run of European tour dates under The Future Bites banner which are scheduled to take place in September this year.

The Future Bites also has its own website, which shows a variety of products including tinned air, multi-vitamin supplements and a trio of t-shirts, with a countdown clock suggesting a new item will be unveiled next week.

There’s also a glitchy audio file on the site under the banner: “Behold the foul-mouthed hammer of the future.”

Speaking about the project previously, Wilson said: “Every time I make a new album, it's hugely important for me that it holds a unique place in my catalogue and won't simply be more of the same.

“Moving into the third decade of the 21st century and my second decade as a touring solo artist, it felt like time to apply the same philosophy to the live experience.

"I want to challenge myself to create something that confronts my own notions – and hopefully the audience's too – of how to present my music in a concert situation.

“This has become The Future Bites – a series of special events at larger venues, something on a grander and more immersive scale. I'm already hugely excited about them!”

More details next week.