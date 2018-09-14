Steven Wilson, Caravan & Steve Howe among Progressive Music Award winners

The 2018 Progressive Music Awards took place at the Underglobe at the world-famous Globe Theatre in London last night.

The seventh annual event celebrated the past 12 months in progressive music and was hosted by comedian Al Murray, with the cream of the prog world gathering for another memorable evening.

Yes legend Steve Howe had been previously announced as this year’s Prog God, and he was there in person to accept the coveted award towards the end of the evening.

(Image: © Will Ireland)

Steven Wilson had been nominated in three categories and walked away with Album Of The Year for To The Bone and the UK Band/Artist Of The Year accolade.

Midas Fall picked up the Limelight award, Orphaned Land won Video Of The Year for Orpheus, while legendary Italian prog rockers PFM received the International Band/Artist Of The Year.

There were also wins for the Space Rocks festival, Big Big Train, Alan Parsons Project, Claudia Brücken, Gary Brooker, John Lees, Phil Manzanera and Caravan.

You can take a look back at all the evening's highlights on our live blog, while a video of the whole ceremony can be watched below.

The 2018 Progressive Music Award Winners

Limelight: Midas Fall

Video Of The Year: Orphaned Land - Orpheus

Event Of The Year: Space Rocks

Reissue Of The Year: Alan Parsons Project - Eye In The Sky 35th Anniversary Box Set

Album Cover Of The Year: Big Big Train - The Second Brightest Star

International Band/Artist Of The Year: PFM

Album Of The Year: Steven Wilson - To The Bone

UK Band/Artist Of The Year: Steven Wilson

Outer Limits: Claudia Brücken

Outstanding Contribution: Gary Brooker

The Chris Squire Virtuoso: Phil Manzanera

Visionary: John Lees

Industry VIP: Kilimanjaro Live

Lifetime Achievement: Caravan

Prog God: Steve Howe