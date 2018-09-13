Progressive Music Awards 2018: Live Blog

Coming to you live from the Globe in London, it's the Progressive Music Awards 2018! The show is being streamed live on the Prog Facebook page, but you can keep up to date with all of the night's action right here – from the first popped cork until the final carriage leaves.

Watch the Prog Awards live on Facebook!

The winner of Prog God is… Steve Howe! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/huCjLwFkImSeptember 13, 2018

Thank you @ProgMagazineUK for the artist & album of the year awards! #progawards2018 pic.twitter.com/SlwhmZ5PadSeptember 13, 2018

Prog Awards tonight! @ProgMagazineUK #progawards2018 pic.twitter.com/EkMkG4StTzSeptember 13, 2018

Pye Hastings collects the award on behalf of Caravan #ProgressiveMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/5ryz9dBphOSeptember 13, 2018

The winner of Lifetime Achievement is… @officialcaravan! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/40m1W9qch0September 13, 2018

Alan Day collects Kilimanjaro's Industry VIP award with Stuart Gilbraith. Lifetime Achievement next! #progressivemusicawards pic.twitter.com/HYSr2TG8GLSeptember 13, 2018

The winner of Industry VIP is… @KilimanjaroLive! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/jlVrfhUkn8September 13, 2018

"21st century bloke having a kip...!" Oops! #progressivemusicawards pic.twitter.com/NbvcpdZEDkSeptember 13, 2018

John Lees from Barclay James Harvest collects his gong #progressivemusicawards pic.twitter.com/OwoDbs9dzrSeptember 13, 2018

The winner of Visionary is… John Lees! pic.twitter.com/MkT9eOv4a3September 13, 2018

Phil Manzanera collects his going for the Chris Squire Virtuoso award #progressivemusicawards pic.twitter.com/ip6OhYMJCiSeptember 13, 2018

The winner of The Chris Squire Virtuoso is… @philmanzanera! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/pZmifwKdd7September 13, 2018

Procol Harum's Gary Brooker collects his award and wonders if he should have written his speech in 13/8! #ProgressiveMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/6p7n1zQGsWSeptember 13, 2018

WE DID IT! THANK YOU SO MUCH EVERYBODY! SPACE ROCKS! #SpaceRocks pic.twitter.com/t5j2zNEYu2September 13, 2018

The winner of Outstanding Contribution is… @TrueGaryBrooker! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/0ASMOoS3YSSeptember 13, 2018

.@ClaudiaBrucken1 collects her award. Outstanding contribution is next! #progressivemusicawards pic.twitter.com/8MBg28IrQ8September 13, 2018

The winner of The Outer Limits is… @ClaudiaBrucken1! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/KWsEwzyhc2September 13, 2018

The winner of UK Band/Artist Of The Year is… @StevenWilsonHQ! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/8YeDE8JZCGSeptember 13, 2018

.@StevenWilsonHQ collects his award from Trevor Horn... and tries to define prog! #progressivemusicawards pic.twitter.com/NpkEJfzEyjSeptember 13, 2018

The winner of Album Of The Year is… @StevenWilsonHQ for To The Bone! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/uMks0S42stSeptember 13, 2018

"This is what we were born to do!" PFM collect their special award. Album of the year next! #progressivemusicawards pic.twitter.com/ZjTmY4OKDUSeptember 13, 2018

The winner of International Band/Artist Of The Year is… @pfmufficiale! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/vYQSVd4QTZSeptember 13, 2018

Well done @spacerockslive, @ProgMagazineUK Event of the Year! Congrats!😎😃 https://t.co/oRcSqf4usKSeptember 13, 2018

.@bigbigtrain and artist Sarah Ewing collect the award. International band next! #progressivemusicawards pic.twitter.com/1MOPzZCsfdSeptember 13, 2018

The winner of Album Cover Of The Year is… @bigbigtrain for Second Brightest Star! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/mkjYLvKG74September 13, 2018

Eric Woolfson's daughter collects the award... Next up album cover! pic.twitter.com/oP4mcoNYGcSeptember 13, 2018

The winner of Reissue Of The Year is… @alanparsons with Eye In The Sky 35th Anniversary Box! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/0V8xzqnNO8September 13, 2018

WE WON! HOLY SINGULARITIES! We can't believe it! What an honour. Thanks so much to everyone who voted for us! @ProgMagazineUK #ProgressiveMusicAwards Event Of The Year!!! Absolutely out of this world! #adastra #spacerocks #esa #eventoftheyearSeptember 13, 2018

The winner of Event Of The Year is… @spacerockslive! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/2XXqVtx1lvSeptember 13, 2018

Kobi from @OrphanedLand accepting his band's award. Next up event of the year! #ProgressiveMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/7MLfhFM9mNSeptember 13, 2018

The winner of Video Of The Year is… @OrphanedLand with Like Orpheus! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/7Sfycea9zPSeptember 13, 2018

And here are @MidasFall collecting their Limelight award #progressivemusicawards pic.twitter.com/Iax9C68TWpSeptember 13, 2018

The winner of Limelight is… @MidasFall! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/DYbhlAryUYSeptember 13, 2018

"Are you the People's Republic of Yes... or the Democratic Republic of Yes?" - Al Murray 🤣 #ProgAwards #Yes50September 13, 2018

Minutes in and @almurray has already got us all in stitches! #ProgressiveMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/zt8QEKtfANSeptember 13, 2018

"My message to prog musicians is, 'keep on keeping on!'" #ProgressiveMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/6KBFsiSMkUSeptember 13, 2018

Beautiful rendition of Asia's Heat Of The Moment. NP The Smile Has Left Your Eyes #ProgressiveMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/IPAaI9ZFDdSeptember 13, 2018

.@asiageoff and Nathan James prepare for a musical tribute to John Wetton #progressivemusicawards pic.twitter.com/22UUbJ4v9GSeptember 13, 2018

on a table with the legendary Trevor Horne, Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay from Roxy music and theeeee Roger Dean. amazing @ProgMagazineUKSeptember 13, 2018

.@stevehackett9 is presenting the Industry VIP award later. But who's won? Stay tuned to find out! #ProgressiveMusicAwards #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/HQsM4BkngKSeptember 13, 2018

Dinner is served! #progressivemusicawards pic.twitter.com/bptRmwvtNrSeptember 13, 2018

We're in London's Underglobe for tonight's #progawards, held by our friends at @ProgMagazineUK We'd like to thank them for their support and for the honour of nominating us! Thanks to all of you who voted too! Here's how to watch, live from 10pm BST. https://t.co/b9z8OP9T5j pic.twitter.com/SPLtqKC9A7September 13, 2018

A spot of hobnobbing between courses! Veggie options are apparently on the way too #whatprogstarseat #ProgressiveMusicAwards #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/xD7ewHd52iSeptember 13, 2018

Prog's deputy editor @HannahMayK catches up with @bigbigtrain at the #ProgressiveMusicAwards #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/v9wNQ0iBV6September 13, 2018

At @ProgMagazineUK awards my favourite night of the year with .@HackettOfficial @asiageoff @NickBeggs pic.twitter.com/Yl75uX6JZFSeptember 13, 2018

Where old friends meet and new ideas are hatched! #ProgressiveMusicAwards #ProgAwards @JakkoJ pic.twitter.com/pg1GcnIeDoSeptember 13, 2018

The guests are arriving at this year's #ProgressiveMusicAwards No capes yet but the night is young! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/vG0nftcWN7September 13, 2018

We’re coming at you live from the Progressive Music Awards 2018! Head to facebook.com/prog to catch the live stream from around 9:45pm BST #progawards Louder Posts A photo posted by @louderposts on Sep 13, 2018 at 11:27am PDT

What's on the menu tonight? Looks yummy! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/RNA7xCKKyDSeptember 13, 2018

A moment of calm before everyone starts to arrive! #ProgAwards pic.twitter.com/OLGGxZ3cnCSeptember 13, 2018

Good luck to our friends The Blackheart Orchestra @blackheartorch who have a nomination in the Limelight category at the #ProgAwards tonight... We voted for you chaps! See you soon xxSeptember 13, 2018