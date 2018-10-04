Steven Wilson announces one-off cinema screening of Home Invasion

Steven Wilson has announced a one-off cinema screening of his concert film Home Invasion: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall. The film will be shown at the Everyman Cinema (14-18 Handyside Street, London, N1C 4DN) on 25th October 2018 at 7.30pm. It will be followed by a Q&A with Steven.

Home Invasion is released on 2nd November 2018 (through Eagle Rock Entertainment). The film perfectly captures Steven’s To The Bone tour. The show featured is the final night of three sold out concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall - utilising multiple cameras positioned around the iconic venue to bring you closer to the action. The audio has been mixed by Wilson in both 5.1 and stereo.

Home Invasion: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall will be released on 2nd November 2018 on DVD, Blu-Ray, DVD+2CD, Blu-Ray+2CD and digital video and audio. Caroline International will be releasing the limited edition deluxe vinyl on 22nd March 2019.

Tickets for the screening, priced £20, are available here.