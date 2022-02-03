Steven Wilson announces his new autobiography

Steven Wilson has announced that he will release his brand new autobiography, Limited Edition Of One, through Constable Books on April 7.

The new book is part long-awaited memoir of the Porcupine Tree, No-Man, Blackfield musician and solo artist in his own right.

"The book was written under a “no rules” philosophy with the collaboration of legendary rock biographer Mick Wall," says Wilson. "In addition to containing autobiographical material, it has a lot on my broader ideas about music, as well as list and discussion chapters on the kind of things I get asked about a lot (favourite films, songs, record shops etc.), and some that I don’t. Also among its pages are photos from my personal archives and a short story (which might be my favourite part). I’ve chosen to focus on the stuff that people really don’t know about me, rather than what is well known and documented by now. The tongue-in-cheek subtitle, How To Succeed In The Music Industry Without Being Part Of The Mainstream, perhaps tells you more about what to expect.

"A limited Special Edition will features a second volume of supplementary material and photos, plus a CD with 'audio illustrations' of some of the things I talk about in the book, including mercifully brief extracts of my school bands, early attempts at electronic music, and unreleased demos from the beginnings of No-Man and Porcupine Tree among others. Although some of its musical merits might be debatable, my intention is to put you there in the room when I’m talking about these early musical endeavours."

There will also be a Super Deluxe 'Artist's Edition', limited to 125 copies, which will come in special packaging and includes a signed print and sheet of handwritten lyrics.

Wilson recently announced the return of Porcupine Tree, who will release their new album, Closure/Continuation, through Music For Nations on June 24.

