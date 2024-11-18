Steven Wilson adds fourth London Palladium show on May 20

Steven Wilson has added a fourth date at the London Palladium on his upcoming The Overview tour due to phenomenal demand.
Wilson announced his most recent tour in the summer and now adds that fourth date at London's prestigious Palladium venue on May 20.
It's his first live tour since Porcupine Tree's outdoor shows last year, and his first solo tour dates – barring a one-off appearance at Hackney's EartH venue to launch last year's The Harmony Codex – since 2019. As a solo artist, his first full band shows since 2018/19 when he followed the release of his 2017 album To The Bone with a 145-date tour that took the stage in 30 different countries.
The Overview Tour 2025 takes the name of Wilson's upcoming studio album The Overview, a concept album that features just two lengthy progressive rock pieces, which will be released in time for the tour. Prog was treated to a spatial audio playback of The Overview at L'Acoustics London HQ last week, and we can tell fans they;re in for a real treat.
Tickets go on sale Friday November 22 at 10am. You can see Wilson's full list of dates and ticket details below.
Steven Wilson The Overivew Tour 2025
May 01: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden
May 02: Olso Konserthaus, Norway
May 04: Copenhagen KB-Hallen, Denmark
May 06: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany
May 07: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium
May 09: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
May 10: Bristol Beacon, UK - SOLD OUT
May 12: London Palladium, UK - SOLD OUT
May 13: London Palladium, UK - SOLD OUT
May 15: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK
May 16: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. UK
May 18: Manchester The Lowry, UK - SOLD OUT
May 19: London Palladium, UK
May 20: London Palladium, UK
May 22: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
May 24: Paris Salle Pleyel, France
May 25: Paris Salle Pleyel, France
May 28: Lyon Bourse Du Travail, France
May 30: Stuttgart Porshe Arena, Germany
May 31: Munich Zenith, Germany
Jun 02: Berlin Friedrichspalast, Germany
Jun 03: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Jun 04: Warsaw Torwar, Poland
Jun 05: Gliwice Prezero, Poland
Jun 07: Milan Teatro Degli Archimboldi, Italy
Jun 08: Rome Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Italy
Jun 10: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland
Jun 11: Marseille Cepax Silo, France
Jun 12: Barcelona Para-Lel 62, Spain
Jun 13: Madrid Riviera, Spain