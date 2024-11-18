Steven Wilson adds fourth London Palladium show on May 20

Steven Wilson has added a fourth date at the London Palladium on his upcoming The Overview tour due to phenomenal demand.

Wilson announced his most recent tour in the summer and now adds that fourth date at London's prestigious Palladium venue on May 20.

It's his first live tour since Porcupine Tree's outdoor shows last year, and his first solo tour dates – barring a one-off appearance at Hackney's EartH venue to launch last year's The Harmony Codex – since 2019. As a solo artist, his first full band shows since 2018/19 when he followed the release of his 2017 album To The Bone with a 145-date tour that took the stage in 30 different countries.

The Overview Tour 2025 takes the name of Wilson's upcoming studio album The Overview, a concept album that features just two lengthy progressive rock pieces, which will be released in time for the tour. Prog was treated to a spatial audio playback of The Overview at L'Acoustics London HQ last week, and we can tell fans they;re in for a real treat.

Tickets go on sale Friday November 22 at 10am. You can see Wilson's full list of dates and ticket details below.

(Image credit: Press)

Steven Wilson The Overivew Tour 2025

May 01: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

May 02: Olso Konserthaus, Norway

May 04: Copenhagen KB-Hallen, Denmark

May 06: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany

May 07: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium

May 09: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 10: Bristol Beacon, UK - SOLD OUT

May 12: London Palladium, UK - SOLD OUT

May 13: London Palladium, UK - SOLD OUT

May 15: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

May 16: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. UK

May 18: Manchester The Lowry, UK - SOLD OUT

May 19: London Palladium, UK

May 20: London Palladium, UK

May 22: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

May 24: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

May 25: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

May 28: Lyon Bourse Du Travail, France

May 30: Stuttgart Porshe Arena, Germany

May 31: Munich Zenith, Germany

Jun 02: Berlin Friedrichspalast, Germany

Jun 03: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jun 04: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Jun 05: Gliwice Prezero, Poland

Jun 07: Milan Teatro Degli Archimboldi, Italy

Jun 08: Rome Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Italy

Jun 10: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

Jun 11: Marseille Cepax Silo, France

Jun 12: Barcelona Para-Lel 62, Spain

Jun 13: Madrid Riviera, Spain

