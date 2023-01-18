Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album

Dolly Parton's promised rock album Rock Star is coming this year, and Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are among the guest singers who'll be joining the legendary Queen of Country on her much-anticipated foray into heavier music.

Parton revealed the roll call of special guests who'll be joining her on Rock Star during an interview on US talk show The View. Announcing that she's "doing her best" to recruit Mick Jagger for the album, Parton said that her cover of The Rolling Stones' [I Cant Get No] Satisfaction, will feature guest vocals from Pink and Brandi Carlile, and then listed Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Steve Perry, Steven Tyler and Cher as some of the singers who'll be on the record.

Previously, Parton said she'd like former Led Zeppelin duo Robert Plant and Jimmy Page to join her on her re-recording of Stairway To Heaven, a song she originally covered in a bluegrass style on her 2002 album Halos & Horns.



"I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it," she told Pollstar. "Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it. I’m looking forward to dragging in some of the great classic people, girls and boys, to sing on some of the songs. I’m not far enough along to discuss who and what, but I am going to do an album."



Parton is also covering Purple Rain, Stairway To Heaven and Freebird on the record, and in a December interview with Zoe Ball on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, she also confirmed she will cover Elton John’s Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me for the album, and revealed that she has contacted the singer to see if he might guest on the track.

"I’ve sent out a message asking if he would sing with me on it and possibly play the piano," Parton told Ball. "So if y’all get to see him, say Dolly wants you to sing on her record!"

Watch Parton's interview on The View below: