Steve 'Zetro' Souza says Exodus album could arrive next year

Exodus frontman Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza says the next Exodus album could arrive next year.

The vocalist says they’d need to work around their guitarist and “main songwriter” Gary Holt’s schedule with his other band, Slayer – but he says three years would be enough time to put out the follow-up to 2014’s Blood In Blood Out.

Souza tells The Age Of Metal: “We’ll have to look at his schedule – but just having conversations with him since we’ve been home, and conversations with our drummer Tom Hunting, we know we need to keep new music going.

“Say it was towards the end of 2017 – that would be three years since my return to the band and three years since Blood In, Blood Out came out. So I think that’s fair to say you should be able to put a record out in that amount of time.

“We’ve always been able to come home and concentrate on writing an album, and within five or six months, we have it written and done — even less time than that. We know what we’re doing.”

Souza reports he’s looking forward to putting his lyrical stamp on the next record.

He says: “I’ve always been a lyrical writer but on Blood In, Blood Out, I really didn’t come in until the end.

“Some records, like Fabulous Disaster, Impact Is Imminent and Force Of Habit, I probably wrote 60⁄ 40 of the lyrical content. It’s something I definitely am known for and I definitely do. I’m sure having Gary and I collaborate on this next record is going to be really exciting for us, for the fans, for everyone.”

Exodus will tour the UK in October with Obituary, Prong and King Parrot.

Battle Of The Bays: Exodus, Obituary, Prong, King Parrot UK tour

Oct 25: London Electric Ballroom

Oct 27: Glasgow Garage

Oct 28: Manchester Academy 2

Oct 29: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Oct 30: Southampton Engine Rooms

