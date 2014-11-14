Exodus Souza needed break

Returning Exodus frontman Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza has revealed that being away from the band for 10 years was exactly what he needed.

He was with the group from 1986 until 1993 and then from 2002 until 2004. He returned to the fold earlier this year and recorded their 10th album Blood In, Blood Out, which launched via Nuclear Blast in October. And he says the break did him good.

He tells AXS: “I think that 10 years, I needed. It seasoned me, and I’m back, I’m ready and it’s great. This is just like a present I can’t wait for everybody to open! It’s just awesome, so I’m ready to go.”

He also reveals he only had a few days to learn the tracks from Blood In, Blood Out and it was a frantic period of activity for him and the rest of the band.

He continues: “I only had three days to listen to it before I had to start recording. I auditioned on a Thursday, they listened to it on the Friday and we talked later that day.

“They made the decision on Saturday, the world knew on Sunday and that Wednesday, I started recording the album. I crammed – I just concentrated on the 11 songs I had to record and basically just buckled down.”

Earlier this year drummer Tom Hunting said the frontman’s third stint with the band was seamless and Souza was “hungry” to get the tracks down.

He said: “He came ready to work. He jumped right in there with six hours notice and was ready to kick ass. He was hungry for this.”

Metallica’s Kirk Hammet guests on the album track Salt The Wound, while Testament’s Chuck Billy appears on BTK.

The band are currently on tour across the US. The road trip wraps up in Fresno, California on December 14.