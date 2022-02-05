Steve Rothery to guest with Tangerine Dream

Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery will appear with German electronic prog pioneers Tangerine Dream on a handful of dates on the band's upcoming March dates in the UK.

We are very happy to announce that Steve Rothery will join us on stage for our session and a few classic Tangerine Dream tracks on the upcoming tour," the band say.

Rothery will appear with Tangerine Dream at three shows on their UK tour, which runs for most of March.

Mar 5: Manchester RNCM Theatre

Mar 11: Coventry Coventry Cathedral

Mar 18: London Roundhouse

Tangerine Dream will release their latest album, Raum, through Kscope Records on February 25, whilst Marillion release their latest album. An Hour Before It's Dark through earMusic on March 4.

