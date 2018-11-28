Steve Rothery brings his Collection of Musical Curiosities to the UK

Steve Rothery is bringing his A Collection Of Musical Curiosities evening to the UK for two dates at Cambridge Junction in February where The Steve Rothery Band will be performing two different Marillion albums on either night, along with a selection of tracks from his acclaimed Ghosts Of Pripyat album.

"Following the success of my A Collection of Musical Curiosities weekend in the Netherlands in October, I’m doing another at the Junction in Cambridge on the 23rd and 24th February," Rothery tells Prog. "I’ll be playing all of Misplaced Childhood on the Saturday and all of Clutching at Straws on the Sunday."

Joining the Steve Rothery Band on the bill are related acts Ranestrane, the Italian prog rockers who feature SRB's keyboard player Riccardo Romano, The Dave Foster Experience who will be performing tracks from their new album Nocebo, Riccardo Romano solo and Sylf, better known as Steve's daughter Jennifer, who will also guest as singer for Romano's set.

Tickets for the A Collection Of Musical Curiosities cost £50 and are available here.