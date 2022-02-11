Trending

Steve Jollife to release new album and reissue solo albums in new deal

By ( ) published

Former Tangerine Dream member Steve Jollife will have his back catalogue from 1979 reissued

Steve Jolliffe
(Image credit: Press)

Former Tangerine Dream and Steamhammer member Steve Jolliffe is to have his solo work recorded since he left Tangerine Dream in 1979, reissued in a new deal with RSK Entertainment.

The release of a body of work which spans some 39 albums will roll out over the next three years include new releases, as well as the existing catalogue, where it will be the first time most of the albums have seen full market-wide release, either physically or digitally.

“I am very pleased to be with RSK,” says Jolliffe. “Having been a one-man band for far too long, it was high time to find a partner who could at once be a guiding hand and put everything in place to allow me to finally and properly release my solo work.”

“We are all very excited to have Steve on board,” adds RSK Joint Managing Director, Simon Carver. “He is both a pioneer and a master of electronic music and with his new works being single track album length pieces, an ever refreshing and unique voice. We think he has created a beautiful body of work that will capture imaginations and find immediate fans worldwide.”

The first releases are scheduled for March 25 and include band new album Images and reissues of 333 (2020), A Beautiful Mystery (2018), Dream (2017) and Magical (2015).

